AA Announces Latest AA Red Star-Winning Hotels

Clockwork from top left; Grantley Hall, Ripon; The Queensberry Hotel, Bath; The Blakeney Hotel, Blakeney; and Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, Windermere.

The AA has today announced its latest round of AA Red Star winners, celebrating the top hotels in the UK.

Two hotels were awarded the maximum five Red Stars in a virtual ceremony this morning, with Gilpin Hotel & Lake House (Windermere, Cumbria) and Grantley Hall (Ripon, North Yorkshire) being recognised as among the very best hotels in the country. Four Red Stars were given to Fischer’s Baslow Hall (Baslow, Derbyshire), The Blakeney Hotel (Blakeney, Norfolk), The Queensberry Hotel (Bath, Somerset), while THE PIG at Harlyn Bay (Padstow, Cornwall) received three Red Stars.

Red Stars

New 5 Red Stars:

Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, Windermere, Cumbria

Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire

New 4 Red Stars:

Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow, Derbyshire

The Blakeney Hotel, Blakeney, Norfolk

The Queensberry Hotel, Bath, Somerset

New 3 Red Stars:

THE PIG at Harlyn Bay, Padstow, Cornwall

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said “As the hospitality industry reopens after a challenging year, it is an honour to announce our latest AA Red Star winners. With the public looking forward to travelling further afield once again, it is inspiring to see hotels like these offering impeccable service and exceptional stays, providing guests with a comfortable and reassuring return to the hospitality sector.”

Red Stars are the AA’s top accolade for hotels, regardless of size or type of operation. A hotel awarded red stars has been selected by the AA as one of the best hotels in the British Isles, offering high quality throughout, including outstanding levels of hospitality and service.

Further to the announcement of the latest round of AA Red Stars, the AA will reveal the recipients of the 2021 AA Rosettes in a virtual ceremony at 09:30 on Wednesday 27th October.

To find out more about the latest award-winning hotels and restaurants, visit http://www.ratedtrips.com/awards/