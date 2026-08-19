AA Reveals 2026 Hospitality Awards Finalists Showcasing the Very Best of UK Hospitality

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AA Hotel & Hospitality Services has announced the finalists for six major categories of its prestigious annual AA Hospitality Awards, with the winners to be revealed at the ceremony on Monday 21 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Now in its 29th year, the AA Hospitality Awards celebrate the very best of UK hospitality, shining a spotlight on the people, teams and businesses setting the benchmark for excellence across the sector. From exceptional guest service and sustainability to wellness and outstanding team performance, the awards honour those continually raising standards and delivering outstanding guest experiences across the UK.

This year’s event will also mark a significant milestone for AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, celebrating 70 years of the AA Rosette award, one of the industry’s most respected symbols of culinary excellence.

Following a rigorous judging process, a panel of judges meticulously reviewed each category, selecting finalists who have demonstrated outstanding quality, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence over the past year.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. They represent the passion, innovation and dedication that make the UK hospitality sector so extraordinary. There is exceptional work happening across our industry with individuals, teams and businesses continually raising standards to deliver memorable guest experiences, often in the face of significant challenges. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of those who have not only raised the bar but also inspire others to do the same”.

2026 AWARDS SHORTLIST

AA HOUSEKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Recognising exceptional dedication and consistently high standards, this award celebrates housekeepers who go above and beyond to create outstanding guest experiences.

Finalists:

• Fernanda Lewis, The Goring, London

• Katarzyna Celinska, The Bloomsbury, London

• Joanna Przybysz, Hope Street Hotel, Liverpool

AA RISING STAR AWARD

This award recognises emerging talent making a significant impact early in their hospitality career. Open to individuals from across front and back-of-house, management and support roles, it celebrates those demonstrating exceptional potential, passion, innovation and commitment to excellence.

Finalists:

• Danielle Lorne, The Reserve at Chester Zoo, Chester

• Isaac Arikawe, Grantley Hall, Yorkshire

• IIona Harris, Cromlix, Stirling, Scotland

AA SUSTAINABLE AWARD

This award celebrates hospitality businesses leading the way in sustainability through innovative practices, environmental responsibility and a long-term commitment to reducing their impact.

Finalists:

• Pan Pacific, London

• Malmaison & Hotel du Vin, Nationwide

• The Hari, London

AA SPA HOTEL OF THE YEAR

This award recognises spa hotels delivering exceptional wellness experiences, outstanding facilities and exemplary service, setting the benchmark for relaxation and guest wellbeing.

Finalists:

• Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, Scotland

• The Scarlet Hotel, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall

• Seaham Hall, Seaham, Durham

AA LARGE HOTEL TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award honours large hotel teams that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences through outstanding service, teamwork and operational excellence.

Finalists:

• Boringdon Hall Hotel, Plymouth

• St. Ermins Hotel, London

• The Biltmore Mayfair, London

AA SMALL HOTEL TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award recognises small hotel teams that excel in delivering warm hospitality, outstanding service and memorable guest experiences, while showcasing the unique character of their property.

Finalists:

• Knockendarroch Hotel & Restaurant, Pitlochry, Scotland

• Congham Hall, King’s Lynn, Norfolk

• Wildhive Callow Hall Hotel, Ashbourne, Derbyshire