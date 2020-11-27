Access Hospitality Creates Festive Cheer For Charity And Customers With Treat-Packed Advent Calendar

Sector technology expert, Access Hospitality, is inviting everyone in the hospitality industry to join in with its festive fun advent calendar whilst bringing some much-needed support to its customers and food charities around the country.

The digital advent calendar hosts a series of treats and prizes to be won each day up until Christmas Eve, purchased by Access Hospitality and drawn from its customer base. It includes prizes from Hawksmoor, Silverstone, Lane 7, The Belfry, Youngs, and many more. The daily prize draws are free to enter and big-value prizes hide behind each window, including a draw for a weekend in London or Edinburgh with £1000 worth of accommodation and restaurant vouchers. To win the prizes on three specific days a £5 raffle ticket must be purchased, with all proceeds being donated to FareShare, the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors.

Henry Seddon, Managing Director of Access Hospitality said, “Hospitality businesses have gone above and beyond what could have been expected of them in exceptionally difficult circumstances this year. We wanted to give everyone a lift during the festive season and a digital advent calendar with great prizes waiting to be won seemed like the ideal way to get everyone involved. Access Hospitality works with some incredible operators and we wanted to support them and say thank you this Christmas.

“This is also a time of reflection and we are acutely aware that many people are struggling to put food on the table. That is why we have chosen to list three higher-value items on the calendar and ask for a donation of £5 to FareShare, which takes quality surplus food from across the food industry and distributes it to almost 11,000 frontline charities and community groups to share almost a million meals for vulnerable people every week.”

The first prize waiting to be claimed from the Access Hospitality advent calendar is a £200 voucher for steakhouse and cocktail specialist, Hawksmoor, with the chance to win open until midnight on 1st December. A random draw will be made the following day and winners notified by email and announced on social channels.

Henry Seddon commented, “I hope people join in for the chance to win some amazing Christmas gifts, support their contemporaries and help FareShare with their invaluable work in the community. Three advent calendar windows require a donation to the charity and anyone taking part will, of course, be able to make other contributions if they are in a position or willing to do so.”

The Access Hospitality advent calendar will open its first window on 1st December and can be found at https://access.adventcalendaronline.com/.

Terms and conditions apply, as outlined at https://access.adventcalendaronline.com/terms/