This deliciously creamy concoction can be made at home or sipped at Skylight Christmas at Tobacco Dock, launching on 3rd December.

30ml Vodka

20ml Creme De Menthe

50ml Baileys (try with vegan alternative – Almande Baileys)

Method: Shake well over ice, then fine strain into a martini glass (also delicious over ice in a rocks glass). Garnish with grated dark chocolate.

www.skylightlondon.com