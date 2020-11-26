Government Announce Tier Restricted Areas

Most of England’s regions will be placed into tier 2 restrictive measures from December 2nd with certain areas will be closed under the most restrictive tier.

Announcing the restrictions in the House of Commons today health secretary Matt Hancock said “these decisions are not easy, but they are necessary. We must make the tiers tougher than they were before to protect the NHS through the winter and avert another national lockdown”.

Cornwall the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly will enter Tier 1 whereas the rest of England will be subject to Tier 2 or Tier 3.

The following areas were among those in the strictest Tier 3:

Manchester

Hull

Birmingham

Wolverhampton

Newcastle

Bristol

Kent including Thanet

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool dropped back to Tier 2 after a mass testing initiative, however even that means indoor gatherings between households will still be banned. London and York are also in Tier 2.

In the tighter tier system the rule of six will apply to both both indoors and outdoors in Tier 1. In Tier 2 households are not allowed to mix indoors and alcohol can only be served as part of a substantial meal, while all forms of hospitality be forced to close in Tier 3, except for delivery or takeaway

However, the government has confirmed the first-tier review will take place on 16 December, which may see areas enter lower tiers in time for Christmas.

To find out which tier your area is in, you can use the postcode checker click here https://www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions

This announcement follows a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson ebmed link https://catererlicensee.com/over-50-pub-and-brewing-businesses-send-letter-to-pm-saying-pubs-are-being-scapegoated-and-could-be-lost-forever/ signed by more than 50 pub and brewing companies saying that the pub trade could be lost forever unless he takes action accusing him of “scapegoating “the industry.