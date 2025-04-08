Airbnb Transforms Pub Spare Rooms Giving Vital Boost To Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

Airbnb has revealed the results of major renovations to disused rooms above three independent, rural pubs in Dorset, Hampshire and Derbyshire – transforming the spaces into cosy, idyllic British holiday retreats. Almost a quarter of Airbnb guests want to explore more of the UK, and new guest rooms will allow these classic pubs to now welcome staycation goers, diversifying their income streams as well as boosting the local economy and community.

With a 6.7% increase in pub closures, particularly in the South West and East Midlands where 37 pubs shut down last year, the partnership between Airbnb and CAMRA to refurbish and list out rooms in these pubs is extremely timely. The three pubs now join the cohort of over 350 British watering holes already listed on Airbnb that are helping towns and businesses benefit from more overnight guests.

As demand for rustic stays continues to grow in the UK, with new Airbnb data revealing over half of bookings (52%) are for rural areas, the refurbished rooms will help people discover more beautiful yet less-explored towns and villages across England.

After a close fought contest between pubs up and down the country, Airbnb can now reveal the makeover results of the three unique winners:

The Thomas Tripp – Christchurch, Dorset

The storied Thomas Tripp is a pub renowned for its local legacy, which friends and co-owners Dave and Jason love to lean into – even featuring portraits of regulars dressed as seafaring smugglers around the bar. The pair put an added emphasis on community action, working with several local charities and community projects in the area including the Dorset Children’s Foundation. Thinking about what’s next for the pub, they saw the opportunity to turn their empty kitchen unit upstairs into a new offering for overnight guests, encouraging more travellers to explore local attractions such as Southbourne Beach.

The loft has now been transformed into a moody yet refined private space with the addition of a cosy cove for guests to catch some slumber, a unique sanctuary in the heart of Christchurch. This getaway lets guests dive into the South Coast’s sea heritage, perfect for relaxing after paddleboarding on the River Stour or taking a vintage ferry to Mudeford Beach huts.

“Like many pubs across the country, the Tripp is an integral pillar of the local community, and has been for generations. Whilst the entire industry is feeling the pinch, independents like ourselves have been particularly vulnerable, so Airbnb’s investment into the pub is truly life changing. Not only do we hope to keep this a place that is special to locals, but now we want to help more unlikely tourists discover the hidden gem that is Christchurch.” – Dave Burns & Jason Giddings, Owners of The Thomas Tripp

The Townhouse – Lymington, Hampshire

Since taking over the Townhouse over two years ago, owner Dave has ensured their suntrap courtyard and live music events are at the centre of Lymington’s hospitality scene. Faced with a slightly run down space upstairs, Dave saw the potential of this makeover to help him channel his experience in hospitality and his love of the New Forest region into providing a perfect experience for overnight guests.

The two upstairs rooms have been transformed into contemporary guest suites, mirroring the pub’s exposed brickwork and bright airy tones. Whether guests want to bike and sail or take scenic walks amongst the thousands of gentle, free roaming horses scattered across the New Forest, the rooms at the Townhouse are the perfect retreat from the lively activities in this stunning harbour town.

“I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for over two decades and economically speaking, this January has been the toughest I’ve faced. Pubs need help, we need people to choose local and independent, so as a result of Airbnb’s generous investment and expert mentoring, we really hope that people will do just that at The Townhouse. My son is only 8 but he wants nothing more than to manage a pub when he’s older and I can’t wait to show him the ropes as we enter what is set to be a busy Spring thanks to this incredible renovation.” – Dave King, Owner of The Townhouse

The Swan Inn – Milton, Derbyshire

Since taking the reins in 2021 Olly, the landlord of The White Swan in Milton, has transformed the traditional village pub into a welcoming haven for visitors across Derbyshire – from the Milton regulars to the muddy-booted hikers. The newly renovated guest room is richly adorned with traditional Balmoral tartan and a striking green colour washed ceiling. Olly’s vision is that these rooms will help him open the doors to the Swan even wider, inviting guests from around the globe to experience the warmth and charm of Derbyshire.

Situated near the Anchor Caves and Foremark Reservoir, The Swan is perfectly placed for guests to explore the captivating natural beauty of the surrounding countryside. This welcoming inn not only stands as a testament to Derbyshire’s tradition and natural beauty but also fosters a sense of discovery and connection among visitors from all walks of life.

“I got the keys to the Swan Inn at 12pm on Friday the 13th, and opened for business at 4pm the very same day – from the outset, it has been full steam ahead! Unfortunately, like many others, our pub has faced challenges in the current economic climate. Despite our passion for welcoming everyone to this little slice of countryside heaven, we had to make the tough decision to close the pub one day a week to manage costs. With Airbnb’s incredible renovation, we hope that we’ll be able to scrap this and welcome guests from far and wide, no matter the day.” – Oliver Way, Owner of The Swan Inn

Luke Impett, Airbnb UK Partnerships & External Affairs Lead commented:

“Pubs are the beating heart of any community and play a vital role in sustaining local economies. We’re proud to support the industry by breathing new life into these three unique, independent pubs that are so loved by their communities, helping them to welcome more guests and ultimately put more cash behind the bar. We know that travellers want to explore more of the UK’s rural gems and unique stays like these on Airbnb provide the perfect base for an authentic experience of the British countryside.”