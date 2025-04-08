Drinks Gain Ground in Food Delivery – But There’s Untapped Potential Ahead

Share Post Share Email

New insights from Lumina Intelligence Foodservice Delivery Report 2025 reveal that drinks are increasingly becoming part of consumers’ delivery baskets, with 53% of delivery occasions now including a drink, up from 49% in 2023.

Despite this progress, drinks still under-index compared to the wider foodservice market, spotlighting a valuable opportunity for suppliers and operators alike.

The majority of this growth is being led by non-alcoholic drinks, which now appear in 49% of occasions, while alcoholic options remain niche, featuring in just 5% of orders. This points to considerable headroom for both soft and alcoholic drinks to further penetrate the delivery space—particularly as consumers seek full meal experiences at home and delivery platforms continue to evolve their offers.

Drink suppliers, aggregators and operators have a critical role to play in expanding this share. Stronger product imagery, platform presence, and exclusive online SKUs—such as limited-edition flavours or meal-specific pairings—can all help to boost conversion.

Promotional activity, particularly around special occasions and events will also be key in driving frequency and spend. The 2024 UEFA Euro and Olympics both sparked spikes in delivery, signalling how major calendar moments can be leveraged with targeted drinks strategies.

The report also identifies growing demand for personalisation and quality across all categories, creating an open door for premium and craft drink brands to build visibility and value through aggregator platforms. As loyalty schemes grow in influence and “eatertainment” continues to rise, drinks positioned for these moments can gain relevance and cut-through.

Looking ahead, the delivery channel is expected to grow to £15.8bn by 2028, supported by platform innovation, AI integration, and increased use of subscription and upselling models. For drinks brands, especially those looking to diversify routes to market, the time to act is now.