Alchemy Partners Acquires Brasserie Bar Co in £40 Deal

Brasserie Bar Co, the operator of Brasserie Blanc and the White Brasserie Company, has been acquired by Alchemy Partners in a deal that is thought to be valued at just over £40m.

The company said that the deal will underpin its plan to accelerate growth towards a portfolio of 70 premium sites over the next five years.

The group has 1300 employees serving on average 34,000 customers a week across 14 brasseries and 18 pubs, and was founded by Mark Derry and chef-patron Raymond Blanc, who will remain involved with the business following the sale.

As part of the deal, Mark Derry will remain as executive chairman of the business, with Richard Ferrier of Alchemy Partners as managing director.

Thomas Boszko, partner at Alchemy Partners, said: “Brasserie Bar Co do food-led pubs exceptionally well – a combination of their differentiated product and a very experienced team who know exactly what they’re doing. This investment is all about backing that team with the capital they need to expand the estate, both in leasehold but also freehold. We are confident in the future of the industry and believe there couldn’t be a better time to do this.”.”

Derry, executive chairman of Brasserie Bar Co, said: “This is a great deal for Brasserie Bar Co, which opens up the path for us to operate more pubs and provide more opportunities for our colleagues. This will enable us to build on our achievements to date and drive further growth across the group. I would like to thank Soho Square Capital for their support and we look forward to working with Alchemy, who share our vision for accelerating the roll-out of our successful and differentiated pub offer.

“I would like to thank the whole team – led by Richard Ferrier, Chris Guy and Helen Melvin – for getting us to this point. Under their leadership, we have in place a winning combination of serving brasserie-quality food within historic and atmospheric pubs. It is an offer that customers love, and I am confident that the continued strength of our teams, our steadfast focus on food and our outstanding locations will drive future success and growth.