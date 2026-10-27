Wetherspoon Denies Poppy Ban Following Gosport Pub Incident

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Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has rejected suggestions that it prohibits customers from wearing Remembrance poppies in its pubs, following reports that several people were refused entry to one of its Hampshire venues during a demonstration.

The incident took place at The Star in Gosport on Sunday, 25 October, when armed forces veteran Scott Schillemore, from Portsmouth said he had been told that items which could be interpreted as making a political statement were not permitted.

The reports prompted questions over the pub chain’s position on Remembrance symbols, particularly in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, when pubs and other hospitality businesses traditionally support fundraising for military veterans and their families.

However, Wetherspoon said the decision to restrict entry was linked to additional security arrangements introduced in response to an outdoor demonstration, rather than any policy prohibiting poppies.

A company spokesperson said there was no ban on wearing poppies in its pubs and reaffirmed the operator’s longstanding support for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The spokesperson confirmed that poppies were available for purchase at Wetherspoon venues, including The Star in Gosport.

The company explained that, because of the security measures in place on the day, some members of the public were unable to enter the pub. Those affected included people wearing poppies.

Wetherspoon also said the pub closed to all customers at 5pm on Sunday following advice from the police. The venue remained closed on Monday, with the company apologising to customers inconvenienced by the disruption.

Wetherspoon sites raised £55,687 for the charity appeal last year.