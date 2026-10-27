Marston’s Pubs Call on Communities to Raise a Glass for the Royal British Legion

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Marston’s Raise a Glass campaign returns this week, bringing pubs and communities across the country together in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, with new commemorative pint and half-pint glasses designed by Army veteran and award-winning artist Jane Wilkes available to buy.

Now in its third year, the campaign has raised more than £220,000 to date and will once again see more than 1,100 Marston’s pubs host Remembrance events and sell the limited-edition glassware between 23rd October and 11th November, helping to raise vital funds for the Royal British Legion in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Marston’s has pledged to donate £1.26 from every pint glass sold and £0.85 from every half-pint glass sold to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

This year’s campaign has a particularly personal story at its heart. The commemorative glassware has been designed by Jane Wilkes, an Army veteran and artist whose own experience of the Royal British Legion’s support helped shape a new chapter in her life.

Jane served for 15 years in the Army’s Adjutant General’s Corps, completing tours in Macedonia, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. During her final deployment, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and returned home for treatment. As part of her recovery, she received support from the Royal British Legion through its Battle Back Recovery Centre and Recovery Through the Arts programme, helping her rebuild her confidence and rediscover her creativity.

That journey has now come full circle, with Jane’s artwork now helping to raise funds for the organisation that supported her. Her pint glass design features a poppy from her original artwork and a landscape inspired by The Wrekin in Shropshire, alongside the words ‘We Will Remember Them’.

On the designs, Jane said: “It is a true honour to have designed Marston’s and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative glasses for this year’s Poppy Appeal and to play a part in raising essential funds and awareness.

“The Royal British Legion supported me during one of the most difficult periods of my life, helping me rebuild my confidence and discover what I was still capable of after my treatment. Seeing my artwork brought to life on these glasses was incredibly special, and I hope people across the country will join me in raising a glass this November in support of veterans and the Armed Forces community.”

Alongside the commemorative glassware, Marston’s is introducing Pass the Poppy, a new initiative that will see a 3D-printed poppy travel the length and breadth of the country, stopping at community pubs across the estate along the way.

As the poppy makes its journey from pub to pub, it will encourage people to pause, reflect and remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces while raising awareness of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Jen Monaghan, Senior Campaign & Partnerships Manager at Marston’s, said: “Over the last two years, we’ve been incredibly proud of the support shown by our guests, pub teams and local communities for Raise a Glass.

“This year’s glasses carry a powerful and deeply personal design from Jane, whose story perfectly demonstrates the life-changing impact of the Royal British Legion’s work.

“With the introduction of Pass the Poppy, we’re creating even more opportunities for communities to come together, show their support and remember those who have served. We hope people will visit their local participating pub, raise a glass and help us make this year’s campaign our most successful yet.”