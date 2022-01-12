An Experience Worth Talking About: The True Impact of Online Reviews

Online reviews are crucial to ensure that your hotel is visible and help you to gain the trust of prospective customers.The number of online reviews your hotel has directly impacts key performance measures including ranking on review sites, third party distribution websites (OTAs), search engines, online reputation and overall sales and conversion rates. So, with so much at stake, how can hoteliers legitimately increase the number of reviews given by guests?

LEAVING A GOOD IMPRESSION

In our recent research of over 2,000 UK consumers, we found that more than one in three holidaymakers always read reviews before making a holiday booking, while an additional quarter said that they sometimes do. So, with over half of all holidaymakers being influenced by online reviews, it’s worth paying attention to the finer details that will boost your hotel’s reputation.

Firstly, you must create an experience worth talking about. Customer service and excellent communication were top of the list when holiday makers were asked what would make them leave a positive review, with half saying that this would encourage them to write one.We know that customer service is always key, but the trick to providing this is having the right team in place. Hotels that earn the best reviews tend to place a strong emphasis on recruiting the right people and encouraging them to work to exceptional standards. So, ensure your staff are driven by an expectation of success, rather than a fear of failure.

CLOSING THE GAP

Unfulfilled expectations are the number one cause of dissatisfied guests. In fact, nearly half (45%) said that bad customer service would be the top reason for leaving a negative review, while a further 40% said that the accommodation not being as described would impact their decision. So, close the gap between expectations and reality to ensure your guest’s expectations are met.

The best advice is to avoid setting unrealistic expectations in advertising. Marketing communications should always provide a true representation of your hotel. Use flattering photos, and even switch up the brightness and lighting, but don’t edit images until rooms are barely recognisable as you could risk disappointing guests on arrival. It’s important to promote why their stay will be special, but make sure you aren’t overpromising.

ASKING FOR A REVIEW

With only 7% of holidaymakers saying that they’d usually leave a review, hoteliers need to be proactive in encouraging guests to leave one. But it’s important to consider their experience first. If the guest has had a fantastic, trouble-free stay then go ahead and ask for a review.