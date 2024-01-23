And Then There Were Eight – Dodo Pub Co. Brings ‘Airs & Graces’ To Cheltenham

Share Tweet Share Email

DODO PUB CO has announced the newest addition to its growing family with the takeover of The Sudeley Arms in Cheltenham.

Increasing its portfolio to eight, this will be the second site in the town for Dodo Pub Co. joining the much-loved Bottle of Sauce on Ambrose Street. Following in the footsteps of the BOS, as its affectionately known, the Sudeley Arms will be renamed ‘Airs & Graces’; a nod to Cheltenham’s world-famous races.

Co-founder Leo Johnson said: “We’ve been looking for an eighth site for a while and expanding in Cheltenham seemed like the natural choice for us. We’ve always loved the vibe, and with this pub being a slightly different offering to its ‘sister pub’ – The Bottle of Sauce, we believe the ‘Airs & Graces’ will be a great addition to the neighbourhood and more broadly, the town itself’”.

Located on the corner of Prestbury Road and Portland Square, the ‘Airs & Graces’ will open its doors in late March 2024, with refurbishment works due to begin immediately. The Dodo Pub Co’s quirky, yet welcoming style will be recognisable but Air’s & Graces will differ slightly to its siblings in its food offering.