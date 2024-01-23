Fundraising Tops £125k As Hospitality Leaders Prepare To Take On 400 Mile Cycle Across Kenya

Share Tweet Share Email

This month, organisers of the epic charity bike ride Pedalling for Pubs, announced that total funds raised for this year’s challenge has breached £125k as cyclists step up both their training and fundraising efforts.

With only 2 months until the Pedalling for Pubs team hit the saddle, industry leaders embarking on the challenge are calling on further support from the sector to help meet the fundraising target of £250k, to aid two remarkable hospitality charities; the Licenced Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away.

Led by Katy Moses, founder of leading research consultancy KAM, 30 riders from across the sector are getting into gear to take on the mammoth 400km cycle across rugged terrain in Kenya, from Nairobi to the Masai Mara between the 18th to the 21st of March.

This will be the third Pedalling for Pubs campaign, with the debut ride taking place in Jordan two years ago, and last year’s hugely successful journey across Sri Lanka, a campaign that raised over £300k and has been shortlisted at this year’s Restaurant Marketer & Innovator Awards, for Best Charity or Community Initiative.

Alongside KAM, supporting partners and sponsors include Punch Pubs, Greene King, Avani Solutions, Fleet Street, Lucky Saint and new partner Play it Green. Play It Green is a Net Zero support provider who will not only help to raise funds but are also measuring the carbon footprint of the Kenya trip and then rebalancing it by planting Mangroves in the coastal regions of the same country. Thanks to the combined efforts of the campaign sponsors, organisers and riders banging the fundraising drum in the lead up to March, an incredible total of £126,217.99 has been raised so far for the Licenced Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away.

Ride founder, Katy Moses of KAM research agency said, “Now in its third year, we are really seeing the impact that fundraising from Pedalling for Pubs is having on these two great charities, enabling them to do even more incredible work to change lives.

Thank you to everyone who has already supported this year’s campaign, Kenya is going to be quite the challenge but the industry support is making all the training in the cold and wet that little bit more bearable.”

Greg Mangham, founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away said: “I want to extend my gratitude to all those who are taking part, and to all those who have donated; the funds Only A Pavement receives from this campaign really does allow us to give people a second chance at life. The fact that we are now on our third Pedalling for Pubs and there’s such momentum behind the initiative, it really is incredible, it just shows how amazing the hospitality industry are at rallying together to help others, year on year”.

Paula Smith, Head of Marketing at the Licensed Trade Charity added “I am so pleased the Licensed Trade Charity is part of Pedalling for Pubs again. It is no secret that our industry has faced a multitude of challenges over the past year and no doubt we will be presented with further difficulties down the line. However, the hospitality industry showing a united front and coming together in support of fellow colleagues and businesses really is so fantastic to see. Campaigns like this allow us to reach more people and make sure operators know that the Licensed Trade Charity is here to lean on for support. Thank you to all those riding in Kenya in March, and to all those helping to organise and sponsor this event – you are all amazing”.

Pedalling for Pubs has established itself as the flagship fundraising event for Only A Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity, with the combined totals of Pedalling for Pubs and, sister ride Pedalling 2 Pubs, reaching an astounding £670k in the first 2 years since the challenge was founded. Funds raised have proven vital in both charities being able to help people entering, currently employed, or leaving the hospitality sector.

2024 will also see the return of Pedalling 2 Pubs for its second year, as riders take on 300km across North Devon this May.

To find out more about the challenge or to donate, please follow this link: https://pedallingforpubs.org.uk/donate/