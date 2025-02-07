Appeal Date Set to Determine Future of Iconic Crooked House

Share Post Share Email

An appeal to decide whether the owners of the Crooked House, famously known as “Britain’s wonkiest inn,” will be required to rebuild the historic venue is set to take place at South Staffordshire Council offices on Tuesday March 11.

The well-loved pub, located in Himley, Staffordshire, near Dudley, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in August 2023. Its loss sparked widespread outcry from the local community, former patrons, and industry figures who valued its unique character and heritage.

In February 2024, South Staffordshire Council issued an enforcement notice instructing the pub’s owners, ATE Farms Limited, to rebuild the establishment within three years. However, ATE Farms Limited has appealed against this order, leading to a public hearing scheduled to commence on 11 March.

The Crooked House had been a landmark in the Black Country hospitality scene, renowned for its distinctive sloping structure, a result of historical mining subsidence in the area. The venue had long attracted visitors fascinated by its unusual appearance and warm atmosphere.

The fire, which occurred on 5 August 2023, and the pub’s subsequent demolition just two days later, raised significant controversy. Many in the hospitality industry, alongside local campaigners, have since called for the rebuilding of the pub as a vital part of the region’s cultural and social fabric.

ATE Farms Limited acquired the historic 18th-century site from brewery group Marstons in July 2023, just nine days before the fire. The upcoming inquiry will determine whether they must restore this much-loved institution, a decision that could have broader implications for heritage venues across the UK’s hospitality sector.

Gary Timmins, CAMRA Pubs and Clubs Director, said: “The appeal requested by the owners of the Crooked House, ATE Farms Limited, was expected but no less insulting. Accountability must be taken for the complete destruction of this iconic pub, and this hearing undermines South Staffordshire Council’s enforcement notice to rebuild it.

“The Crooked House in Himley was destroyed more than 18 months ago, and this appeal delays a much-needed outcome. The UK’s wonkiest pub needs to be rebuilt, back to what it was prior to the fire, as ordered by South Staffordshire Council. If this appeal leads to this decision being reversed, it would be a complete mockery of pub protection and campaigning efforts from the local community.

“The Crooked House saga lifted the lid on the wider scandal of potentially unlawful pub conversions and demolitions across the UK, and we continue to demand tighter, stronger planning policies and a requirement in law to rebuild pubs brick-by-brick.”