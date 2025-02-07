Bubala To Open Third London Location In King’s Cross This April

Share Post Share Email

Vegetarian restaurant Bubala is set to open its third site in London’s King’s Cross this April.

Bubala, meaning ‘darling’ in Yiddish, was founded by Marc Summers as a Middle Eastern restaurant pop-up in London’s Spitalfields in 2019 before expanding into its second permanent site in Soho in 2021.

Building on the success of Spitalfields and Soho, this new space will bring Bubala’s bold, inventive flavours to a striking two-floor venue, complete with an expansive outdoor terrace – a first for the restaurant. The design blends grand architectural features with Bubala’s signature warmth, creating a dining experience that feels both fresh and familiar.

Executive Chef Ben Rand and Marc Summers have crafted a menu that builds on Bubala’s much-loved dishes while introducing fresh new additions.

The restaurant will feature a 65-cover ground floor dining room, an additional 25 covers upstairs, and 30 alfresco seats on the outdoor terrace. At the heart of the restaurant, an open kitchen with a wood-fired oven and charcoal grill will take centre stage, with a low-set pass, allowing diners to feel immersed in the energy of the kitchen. In a departure from traditional setups, the backless bar will face the restaurant, creating an engaging, communal atmosphere.

Marc Summers, commenting on the launch, said “We’re thrilled to bring Bubala to King’s Cross and to continue expanding our vision of accessible and exciting vegetarian Middle Eastern inspired cuisine. This new location is a perfect blend of the vibrant energy of the area and the welcoming atmosphere we’ve cultivated at our other restaurants. We can’t wait to share it with our guests.”