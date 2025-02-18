Ariela’s Atisan Italian Gelato

Share Post Share Email

Ariela’s Gelato is committed to wholesale and supplying the hospitality industry with the best Gelato available on the market.

From classic flavours to exotic creations bursting with fresh fruits and artisanal ingredients, Ariela’s Gelato promises a flavour adventure like no other.

Exploring the weird and wonderful, Ariela’s Gelato pushes the boundaries of ‘normal’ to the extreme. Think Black Forest Gateaux, Peanutella, Dulche de Leche (Argentinian Toffee), Cherry Bakewell, Avocado sorbet, Eton Mess and Apple Crumble to name a few!

The company is also expanding its vegan friendly range to include a brand-new series of oat drink-based Gelatos – guaranteed to be truly unique with no compromise on flavour.

It’s artisan Gelato, Sorbet and Vegan Alternatives have been on the receiving end of numerous ‘Great Taste’ awards and are stocked by hundreds of stores across the UK.

Here to support you, Ariela’s Gelato also supply an extensive range of the highest quality waffle cones, cups, spoons, disposables and POS material to allow its customers to sell the best Gelato in the best way possible, ensuring you make the best margins.

And, if that isn’t enough, they also provide ongoing support from the start, helping with layout decisions, finding the best equipment to suit your individual needs, menu design, and most importantly in-depth training on all things concerning the sale of Gelato.

T – 020 8803 5344.

E – info@arielasgelato.com

W – https://arielasgelato.com/