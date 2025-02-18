National Pubwatch Star Awards For Preston Bar And Door Staff

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch Regional Representative Joe Murrayhas presented Star Awards to bar manager Sam Fairclough and door supervisor Robin Kuroski of the Ships & Giggles.

The award recognises the efforts of the venue staff to provide support for vulnerable female customers. The recipients were nominated by PC Stephen (Ste) Connolly of Lancashire Police.

The first incident was on 14 July 2024, when a female reported an alleged sexual assault. The victim was given help and support whilst awaiting the arrival of police. Staff began reviewing CCTV and on arrival of police they were provided with direction of travel and a description of clothing worn by the suspect. This led to the early identification and arrest of the suspect.

The second incident was on 15 September 2024, when concerns were raised that a potential drink spiking had occurred on the premises. Staff separated a male and female customer linked to the incident. The male was kept under observation whilst the female was taken to a place of safety and crucially, they secured the drink thought to have been tampered with.

The handling of the incident allowed police to detain the male and carry out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, review the CCTV and seize the drink for testing. Thankfully the police were able to clearly identify that no offence had taken place.

It has also been noted that the venues staff had recently passed an Ask for Angela ‘test purchase’ with flying colours when their response processes were put to the test.