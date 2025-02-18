Coldpress – True to the Fruit

Share Post Share Email

Coldpress was born from a mission to solve a simple but important problem: how to capture the pure, fresh taste and nutrients of fruit in bottled juice. Traditional heat pasteurisation, which goes up to 135°C, compromises delicate flavours and vitamins. The solution? High Pressure Processing (HPP) – by using cold pressure rather than heat, Coldpress locks in the ‘true to fruit’ taste and essential nutrients of the fruits and vegetables used, ensuring a fresher and more nutritious juice.

Since introducing HPP to the UK market in 2011, Coldpress has been at the forefront of juice innovation. Their journey began with the launch of Pink Lady® apple juice in Waitrose, and they have since expanded to offer 14 vibrant, nutrient-packed juices, smoothies and health shots. With every bottle, Coldpress delivers fresh flavour while preserving the vitamins and antioxidants naturally present in the ingredients.

Coldpress is committed to delivering great taste without compromise and continues to lead the way in cold-pressed juice, championing health and flavour at a competitive price.

Visit us on Stand L21 at Expowest Cornwall on Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th March 2025 at Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge,