Avoid a Personnel Crisis and Save Your EU Staff

Since the settlement scheme launched in March 2019, more than 5.4m applications have been received.The government claims this demonstrates how straightforward and user-friendly the application process is.

Another measure that employers who rely on migrant workers, or plan to use them in future, should take is to register to become an official Home Office sponsor. Businesses and organisations in the UK must be registered sponsor licence holders to employ migrants.To qualify for a licence, they must fulfil certain duties such as accurate record keeping of migrant employees. Once registered with the Home Office, employers can then employ visa holders.

Much has been said about the new immigration system and politically the messaging has been focussed on how it is designed to help the UK control its borders and reduce the unfettered migration from the EU that free movement allowed.While this is undoubtedly music to Brexiteers ears, it has had a profound effect on business. Indeed 1.3m people born abroad are estimated to have left the UK between the third quarter of 2019 and the same period in 2020. If correct, the figures, published by the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence, constitute the largest drop in the UK population since the Second World War.

However, there is a glimmer of good news for those struggling with staff shortages.While the talk has been of reduced numbers, there have been some clever smoke-and-mirrors diversion tactics here, because when you scratch the surface, the UK’s new immigration regime is effectively liberal.The talk is tough, but in reality certain measures have been included that will encourage more people to come to work in the UK, rather than to deter them.

These measures include the abolition of the resident labour market test, a reduction in the skills threshold applied to visa applicants and a reduction in the salary threshold at which certain visas are granted.The two-year post-study visa that allows foreign students to stay in the UK after their studies conclude has also been reinstated. All these measures create a favourable environment for migration.The proof is already becoming apparent as we have seen a four-fold increase in visa inquiries from non-EU nationals.