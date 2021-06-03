Building Back Better – The Role Leaders Have In Creating A Positive Culture

As the hospitality sector awakens from an enforced hibernation and looks for- ward to a busy Summer dominated by staycations. Business owners large and small are encouraging staff back to work and expecting them to be on top form and welcome guests with open arms.

However, in my experience as a performance and leadership coach, people running the business often fail to make a connection between their own state of mind and the atmosphere and culture in the workplace.

In this article, I want to outline the importance of leadership on culture and illustrate the fundamental impact a positive culture can have on your business, which is as relevant to single site operators as it is to multi-nationals.

A stressed state of mind in a leader sets a tone for the organisational culture. Which in turn determines the effect of your culture on your business.

To illustrate this, we worked a branch of a large hotel chain.The culture before we started was a very common one: stress was normal and expected because of the demands of the job.Team members were reactive to each other rather than listening and working together. Everyone was committed and working hard, but no one was happy. In this hotel, staff were preoccupied and not present. Guests were largely ignored.

We worked with the heads of department, to show them that stress is optional and not helpful. A stressed mind is a speeded-up mind, and we encouraged leaders not to make decisions when their mind was speeded up. Instead, taught them to let it pass and learn to operate and make decisions in in a clear unstressed state of mind.