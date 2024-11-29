Award-Winning Licensee Takes On Second Shepherd Neame Pub

Share Post Share Email

Award-winning licensee Amy Glenie has just taken on her second Shepherd Neame pub – and this time her husband will be behind the bar.

Amy, 40, took on The Blue Anchor in Crowborough with the Faversham-based independent family brewer and pub company in 2018. It was her first time as a licensee, after managing a pub at nearby Mark Cross, and she has enjoyed incredible success, winning numerous accolades including two Beautiful South Awards and Shepherd Neame Pub of the Year in 2022.

After six years at The Blue Anchor, Amy is now expanding her business to include a second East Sussex pub, The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill-on-Sea. The characterful local boasts a central location in the coastal town, opposite the train station and a five minute walk from the seafront.

Her husband Jordan Foster had been supporting her as Head Chef at the Blue Anchor, but is now moving over to a front of house role managing The Royal Sovereign.

Amy said: “We recently bought a house in Bexhill, as our son Charlie is now two so we wanted more space, and my Mum lives in the town. The Blue Anchor is well established, so we were looking for a new challenge, and when we saw that The Royal Sovereign was available, it seemed the perfect opportunity. It is a fantastic building in a great location with lots of potential, and it is also just a short walk away from our new home!”

Jordan, 35, said: “Before moving into the kitchen, I had experience working in front of house roles, so it’s great to be back behind the bar engaging with customers. I’m running the pub with Will Pepper, who I used to work with at the Blue Anchor. He was my Sous Chef for three and a half years before going on to The Beacon in Tunbridge Wells. We have really enjoyed creating the pub’s new menu together.”

Jordan said: “Part of the reason that we wanted this pub is because of its huge potential. The first floor is an amazing space with fantastic panoramic windows, and we thought it would be perfect for dining. We are currently working with the team at Shepherd Neame to transform the area, including introducing a new kitchen and decorating throughout, and we hope it will open in the spring.”

Amy added: “Everyone in the town has been incredibly welcoming since we took on The Royal Sovereign. We have so many plans for the pub, and are really excited about what we can achieve.”

Shepherd Neame’s Director of Tenanted Pub Operations Greg Wallis said: “We are delighted that Amy and Jordan have taken on a second pub with us. They have done a fantastic job at The Blue Anchor, and we look forward to supporting them as they bring their exciting vision for The Royal Sovereign to life.”