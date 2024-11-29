$65 Billion Needed Annually to Shield Coastal and Marine Tourism from Climate Crisis, WTTC Report Finds

Share Post Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) called for urgent climate investment in coastal and marine tourism to protect it from escalating climate risks.

To achieve necessary mitigation, WTTC says that coastal and marine tourism will require annual investments of $30 billion for direct emissions reduction, with total needs reaching as high as $65 billion when including climate adaptation efforts.

Developed in collaboration with Iberostar Group and Oxford Economics, the soon to be released report Climate and Ocean: Quantifying Coastal and Marine Tourism and Protecting Destinations underscores the dual need for climate action and resilience-building.

In 2023, coastal and marine tourism directly generated US$1.5 trillion and supported 52 million jobs globally. It also accounted for approximately 50% of all tourists’ spending globally, generating $820 billion in direct tax revenue.

Despite its economic importance, the environmental footprint from coastal and marine tourism calls for rapid mitigation and adaptation measures.

The report highlights that coastal and marine tourism directly contributed 0.8% of global GHG emissions in 2023, equating to 390 million tonnes of CO₂.

Coastal destinations worldwide, especially those in vulnerable regions, face mounting threats from climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather, and coastal erosion.

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Pacific coastal areas in particular, are under severe strain, with rising climate-related displacement and economic losses posing urgent challenges.

This makes clear that investments in climate action are not just essential but urgent.

This report was developed to support the Coastal Tourism Breakthrough under the leadership of the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, and the UN High Level Climate Champions, which, since COP22 in 2016, have been instrumental in mobilising non-state actors to advance the Paris Agreement’s objectives.

The Ocean Breakthroughs are transformative pathways covering five key ocean sectors: Marine Conservation, Shipping, Ocean Renewable Energy, Aquatic Food and Coastal Tourism. Accelerated action and investments in these sectors could deliver a reduction in GHG emissions of up to 35% and contribute to a resilient, nature-positive and net-zero future by 2050.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO WTTC, said: “Coastal and marine tourism is a lifeline for millions globally, generating US$1.5 trillion to the world’s economy. But it’s on the frontline of climate change.

“Protecting our coast and marine life isn’t just an environmental necessity; it’s a social imperative. Our report quantifies the scale of the challenge. Reducing the environmental impact of coastal and marine tourism could cost US$ 65 billion every year.

“Given the economic and social value of coastal tourism we are calling on governments, development organisations and Travel & Tourism businesses to act now to safeguard these vital natural resources.”

Gloria Fluxa, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer for Iberostar Group and Chair of WTTC’s Sustainability Committee, said: “It is never too late to act. To safeguard our industry, its people, and the ecosystems we rely on, we must focus on mitigating our operations, transforming supply chains, and investing in nature with nature-based solutions for climate adaptation. Decarbonization and adaptation are essential investments to building a resilient, nature-positive tourism model.

“We support the Ocean and Climate Platform’s call for bold investments in coastal resilience. The Coastal Tourism Breakthrough under the Marrakesh Partnership offers a clear roadmap to cut emissions by up to 35%. Now is the time for decisive action to ensure our destinations thrive for generations.”

The report highlights climate solutions which are proving to have a positive impact, such as Visit Scotland, which has invested heavily in renewable energy and low-carbon infrastructure to cut emissions.