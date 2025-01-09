Award-Winning Perthshire Boutique Hotel Earns Michelin Guide Acclaim

Share Post Share Email

The Old Manse of Blair, a five-star boutique hotel and destination restaurant in the heart of Highland Perthshire in the Cairngorms National Park, has been honoured with recognition by the prestigious Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

The accolade celebrates the culinary excellence and commitment to quality at The Old Manse of Blair, where its restaurant continues to elevate Scotland’s gastronomic scene.

Voted one of the top UK hotels by The Sunday Times, The Old Manse of Blair has become a haven for gourmands seeking innovative dining with provenance at its heart.

The Hotel’s restaurant which is garnering huge acclaim, is operated under the leadership of Chef Scott Davies – formerly of the acclaimed Three Chimneys Restaurant with Rooms on the Isle of Skye. His kitchen team creates dishes that champion seasonal, sustainable, and locally foraged ingredients.

“Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is a tremendous honour and reflects the dedication of our entire team,” says Anne MacDonald, Owner and Managing Director of The Old Manse of Blair.

“As an independent, family-owned business, we are passionate about creating unforgettable dining and destination experiences for our guests. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations.”

The Michelin Guide inspectors commended the restaurant for its Scottish-inspired cooking, inventive use of local ingredients, exceptional service, and relaxed yet elegant ambiance. This milestone firmly positions The Old Manse of Blair as a must-visit destination for culinary enthusiasts exploring the Highlands.