Greene King Plans for £40m Brewery Approved

A major milestone has been reached for a £40 million brewery development in Bury St Edmunds, as local authorities have officially approved the project. The new facility, described as “state-of-the-art,” will replace the existing brewery that has operated in the town centre since 1799.

The brewery will be built in the Moreton Hall area of Bury St Edmunds, adjacent to Greene King’s distribution center at Suffolk Park. West Suffolk Council’s development committee recently granted the proposal unanimous approval, marking a significant step forward for the brewing company.

Matt Starbuck, managing director of brewing and group supply chain for Greene King said: “We’re thrilled to move forward with this new facility, which we believe will positively impact the local community, economy, and our customers. We’re committed to collaborating with local stakeholders throughout this journey,” he said.

The council welcomed the project, highlighting its potential economic benefits. Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said, “Greene King’s decision to invest in Bury St Edmunds reinforces the area’s reputation as a prime location for business growth and innovation. This project will safeguard local jobs and retain skilled workers.”

The new brewery is expected to be operational by 2027, with construction set to begin later this year. During the transition period, brewing operations will continue at Greene King’s historic Westgate Street site until the move is complete.

The company has emphasized its commitment to keeping the community involved and informed throughout the development process. Local councillors also commended Greene King’s efforts to engage with residents and ensure the project aligns with regional goals.