BBPA Dinner: Ralph Findlay and Paul Scully MP Win Awards, as Event Raises Over £7,000 for Charity

Ralph Findlay, former CEO of Marston’s PLC – and Paul Scully MP, Secretary of State for Small Business – have been revealed as winners of awards at the BBPA’s Annual Dinner 2021.

The dinner took place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Tower Bridge in London on Wednesday 13th. Over 300 guests from across the beer and pub sector, media and politics attended the event – the first event for the sector to come together once more following the pandemic.

Ralph Findlay won the BBPA’s Chairman’s Award in recognition of his service to the beer and pub sector after 20 years in charge of Marston’s PLC, which he stepped down from earlier this month.

Paul Scully won the Beer and Pub Champion Award in recognition of his support and advocacy for helping the brewing and pub sector during the height of the pandemic as Secretary of State for Small Business.

At the event, over £7,000 was raised for the Pedalling for Pubs, a charity bike ride that will see members of the sector ride 300km across Jordan in aid of pubs, breweries and the wider hospitality industry in the UK. The money raised will be channelled into projects that support those in need via The Licensed Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away. To find out more about the charity bike ride and to donate, visit www.pedallingforpubs.org.uk/.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “After 20 years at the helm of Marston’s, it is fantastic to see Ralph Findlay win the Chairman’s Award. As both a long standing board member of the BBPA and champion for our sector the award is thoroughly deserved!

“As a true supporter of our sector, it is great to thank Paul Scully MP with our Beer and Pub Champion Award. His support during the lockdowns through to now as our sector begins its recovery has been critical.

“This Annual Dinner was particularly special given it followed the lockdowns. It was wonderful to see everyone properly again. More importantly, we managed to raise over £7,000 for our charity partners the Licensed Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away!”