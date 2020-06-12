Be At One Team Supports NHS With ‘Walk The Moon’

Be At One teams up and down the country joined together last week to cover the equivalent distance between the poles of the moon. The 88-strong group aimed to run or walk a whopping 3,254km in five days but actually ended up covering 4,113km, raising nearly £2000 for NHS Charities Together.

Organised by Max von Anrep, General Manager at Be At One in Cardiff, the initiative also encouraged the Be At One teams, separated during lockdown, to come together behind a common cause, as well as getting them active and inspiring some of the team spirit they’re renowned for within the Stonegate Pub Company community.

The group involved shared details of their individual challenges on their lockdown Facebook group, Be At One Creative Community, as well as supporting each other throughout. Jess Smits, winner of Be At One’s Bartender Challenge 2019, also created a bespoke cocktail in honour of the groups effort – aptly dubbed the ‘Mars-gerita’.

Max said: “The Be At One team thrives on the social nature of our work, so naturally we’ve all been going a bit stir crazy during lockdown! We started the Be At One Creative Community Facebook group to keep the community spirit alive and morale high, but it became more than that when we decided we wanted to do something together to help support the NHS and the amazing work they’ve been doing during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We all had such a great time completing the challenge, it got us out of the house and doing something active and we all had so much fun. We far outstripped our target of the moon, finishing off somewhere in outer space, probably on the way to Mars, where we treated ourselves to Jess’ delicious Mars-gerita! Hopefully the cocktail will make it onto our menus once we’ve reopened as little Be At One landmark to remember this time by.”