“Better Borders” Could Unlock $401BN for Global Economy and Create 14MN New Jobs, Report Reveals

A groundbreaking new report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reveals that smarter border management could supercharge the global economy, adding $401BN in GDP and creating 14MN new jobs across G20, EU, and African Union nations by 2035.

Created by WTTC in partnership with SITA, the Better Borders report shows that by embracing digital technologies and adopting smarter visa policies, governments can transform their borders into powerful national assets, boosting tourism, enhancing security, and strengthening economic competitiveness.

With Travel & Tourism forecast to reach $16.5TN in global GDP by 2035 and is expected to account for 12.5% of the world’s workforce, WTTC and SITA argue that border modernisation is now a strategic imperative.

The report outlines six key principles and 18 recommended actions designed to make travel more seamless and secure. Among its top recommendations, it calls for the full digitalisation of visas and travel authorisations, alongside the adoption of digital identities and biometric technologies to speed up and strengthen border processes.

It also urges governments to enhance cooperation across tourism, security, and finance ministries, pre-clear travellers before arrival to reduce border congestion, and build direct digital relationships with travellers to improve communication, trust, and the overall travel experience.

WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara said:

“Technology now allows us to achieve what was once thought impossible: stronger borders and smoother travel. By embracing digital identities, biometrics, and advanced data systems, countries can make journeys faster and more secure at the same time.

“The solutions are already here. Governments that take action today will see clear benefits tomorrow, from safer borders and greater traveller confidence to increased visitor numbers and economic growth.”

Pedro Alves, Senior Vice President, Border at SITA, added:

“Borders today must be dynamic, integrated, and seamless. That means adapting in real time to global events, connecting agencies around a shared view of the traveler, and delivering the seamless experience people expect.

“At the heart of this transformation is data. Specifically, the ability to trust the identity data that drives every decision. When governments can rely on high-quality data, they can move faster, act earlier, and focus resources better. That’s not just good for national security. It’s essential for tourism, trade, and the traveler experience. Now governments have the opportunity to modernize their borders and unlock the economic and social value that seamless travel can deliver.”

WTTC and SITA are calling on governments to act now to build “Better Borders” that balance security with seamless travel, unlocking major economic, social, and reputational benefits.