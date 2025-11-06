Only A Pavement Away Launch Nationwide Fundraising Campaign

Share Post Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the charity supporting people looking to rebuild their lives through employment opportunities in hospitality, is launching a nationwide fundraising campaign this Christmas – Only A Movement Away!

The charity is calling on all its supporters, across the country, to move their body for at least thirty minutes every day in the run up to Christmas, from 1st December to Christmas Day.

Those taking part can choose to walk, run, cycle, skip, dance (or even cartwheel) each day, to raise vital funds and awareness for Only A Pavement Away. The campaign encourages fundraisers to look after their own physical and mental wellbeing in what can be a very busy and potentially stressful period before Christmas, whilst raising awareness of the charity and vital funds to support those looking to rebuild their lives.

The fundraising campaign initially launched in 2023, speared headed by Alan Armstrong, Founder of Spaceman Marketing, who brought together an incredible team of supporters from across the hospitality sector to take part in the challenge, raising an amazing total of £21,863 over the past two years. Alan states “The past 2 years have shown us what a difference we can make when we all come together, and this campaign is the perfect example of bringing people together to look after our own wellbeing whilst also raising funds for an incredible cause. We can’t wait to get started next month and are all very excited to open this up on a national scale and see how much we can grow the campaign”.

The Only A Movement Away nationwide launch coincides with the charity reaching the incredible milestone of supporting 5,000 people though it’s extensive wraparound support program, providing employment opportunities, mental health and wellbeing support, financial aid and tailored learning & development. This impressive achievement highlights the impact that can be made with the right support and funding. The charity is also championed by proud Patron Tom Aikens, Michelin-starred chef, along with many other leaders across the hospitality sector.

Greg Mangham, Founder & Voluntary CEO at Only A Pavement Away says,

“We started in the charity in 2018 and have been blown away by the support we’ve received across the sector. We couldn’t do what we do and achieve what we achieve without the support of our partners and the incredible people across the hospitality sector. We are now calling on the general public to get involved and really help make a difference. Together we can break the cycle of homelessness and support people to rebuild their lives through long term stable employment”.

To get involved and sign up to take on the challenge, please click here to find out more and complete the registration form.