BII Launches Recognition Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs) from the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) have always recognised the best of the best when it comes to training and development in the licensed trade.

The NITAs showcase the individuals and businesses who put their people first, creating innovative training programmes and nurturing long term careers in the licensed trade.

As the leading membership body for licensees and professionals working in the hospitality sector today, the BII passionately believes that those at the heart of recruitment, retention, development and wellbeing of their teams need to be recognised for the incredible contributions they have made over the last year, especially considering the impact of the pandemic.

The NITAs are more important than ever in these critical times for the hospitality industry. The BII is delighted therefore, to announce the launch of NITAs for 2022, in partnership with BIIAB and Access Hospitality.

Last year the Staff Wellbeing Award was a popular addition, and is now a core award, recognising the incredible work our sector has done to protect the wellbeing of their teams.

In addition, a brand-new award this year will recognise individual apprentices for the first time, as an essential part of attracting and developing new talent in our industry.

The core categories for the NITAs this year can be seen below:

Best Training Programme: Leased & Tenanted Companies under 200 outlets

Best Training Programme: Leased & Tenanted Companies over 200 outlets

Best Training Programme: Managed Companies under 50 outlets

Best Training Programme: Managed Companies over 50 outlets

Best Training Programme: Individual Operator

Best Training Programme: Apprenticeships

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – NEW for 2022

Staff Wellbeing Award

Training Professional of the Year Award

HR Manager of the Year Award

The BII are also delighted to welcome a very special award again this year as part of the NITAs awards ceremony in April 2022 – the Franca Knowles Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Franca Knowles Lifetime Achievement Award is an industry recognition award and the winner will be chosen by a panel led by Keith Knowles, CEO and founder of Beds & Bars. The award will identify and recognise an individual who leads by example and can demonstrate that people are at the core of what they do.

The award is in memory of the late Franca Knowles, who herself was a multiple winner of NITA awards and was passionate about the importance of investing in people and their continued training and development.

All awards are now open for entries – visit the NITAs page on the BII’s website for all information on how to enter any of the categories for 2022.