Food and Drink Recipes 

Honey & Vanilla Glazed Salmon

Vanilla can be used to make fantastic marinades for fish dishes.

Serves: 4
Preparation time: 1 hour
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2–4 fresh salmon steaks
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon clear honey
1 teaspoon LittlePod vanilla paste, or 1 vanilla pod, (seeds only)
pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon finely chopped ginger (optional)

Method

1. Make a glaze by combining the olive oil, honey, vanilla paste, ginger (if using), salt and pepper.

2. Brush the mixture evenly over the salmon and leave for at least

3. 1 hour, or preferably overnight, in the refrigerator.

4. Place the fish under a hot grill for around 10 minutes until the glaze forms a crust and the fish is cooked through but still moist.

5. Serve with a pea shoot or watercress salad and a couple of wedges of lemon.

 

(Recipe courtesy of www.littlepod.co.uk)