Honey & Vanilla Glazed Salmon

Vanilla can be used to make fantastic marinades for fish dishes.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 1 hour
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2–4 fresh salmon steaks
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon clear honey
1 teaspoon LittlePod vanilla paste, or 1 vanilla pod, (seeds only)
pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon finely chopped ginger (optional)
Method
1. Make a glaze by combining the olive oil, honey, vanilla paste, ginger (if using), salt and pepper.
2. Brush the mixture evenly over the salmon and leave for at least
3. 1 hour, or preferably overnight, in the refrigerator.
4. Place the fish under a hot grill for around 10 minutes until the glaze forms a crust and the fish is cooked through but still moist.
5. Serve with a pea shoot or watercress salad and a couple of wedges of lemon.
(Recipe courtesy of www.littlepod.co.uk)