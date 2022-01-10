Honey & Vanilla Glazed Salmon

Share Tweet Share Email

Vanilla can be used to make fantastic marinades for fish dishes.

2–4 fresh salmon steaks 2 teaspoons olive oil 1 teaspoon clear honey 1 teaspoon LittlePod vanilla paste , or 1 vanilla pod , (seeds only) pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper 1⁄2 teaspoon finely chopped ginger (optional)

1. Make a glaze by combining the olive oil, honey, vanilla paste, ginger (if using), salt and pepper.

2. Brush the mixture evenly over the salmon and leave for at least

3. 1 hour, or preferably overnight, in the refrigerator.

4. Place the fish under a hot grill for around 10 minutes until the glaze forms a crust and the fish is cooked through but still moist.

5. Serve with a pea shoot or watercress salad and a couple of wedges of lemon.

(Recipe courtesy of www.littlepod.co.uk)