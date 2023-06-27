BII Launches Sustainability Champion Award

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has announced the launch of its Sustainability Champion Award, to recognise and celebrate the pub sector’s outstanding commitment to sustainability and the environment.

As the pub industry continues to evolve, so does the importance of sustainability. The BII understands the crucial role that pubs play in creating a more sustainable future, and the new Sustainability Champion Award aims to recognise the remarkable achievements of individuals and teams that go above and beyond to make a positive impact.

The award will be presented to deserving pubs and their teams, that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in implementing sustainable practices. This includes initiatives related to energy conservation, waste reduction, responsible sourcing and community engagement.

“We are excited to launch the BII Sustainability Champion Award, which showcases our commitment to promoting sustainability within the pub sector,” Steve Alton BII CEO commented. “This award will not only acknowledge the remarkable efforts of pub professionals in driving sustainable change but also inspire others to adopt environmentally conscious practices, critically reducing costs and waste whilst contributing to a greener future.”

“Unlike other platforms, the Sustainability Champion Award will not seek to find an ultimate winner, instead recognising all pubs that are demonstrating their commitment to a sustainable future.

“We were delighted to announce the first six recipients of the award in our Licensee of the Year Award Winners at our Summer Event on Tuesday 20th June at the beautiful HAC Royal Artillery Gardens. Their excellence spans every area of their businesses, including building towards a more sustainable future and the part that pubs can play in that.”

Nominations for the Sustainability Champion Award are now open, inviting pub teams from across the sector to showcase their sustainability initiatives and achievements. For more information on the award, including eligibility criteria and the application process, please visit the BII Sustainability Champion page on the BII website.