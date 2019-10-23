Birmingham Restaurant Named Among World’s Top 10

Birmingham’s Adam’s has today been named tenth best-rated restaurant in the world, one of three UK restaurants to feature among the world top 25, according to the 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants, announced by the world’s largest travel platform, TripAdvisor.

As well as finishing up tenth in the world fine dining restaurants rankings, Adam’s places sixth in Europe and tops the UK top ten in this year’s awards, ahead of The Black Swan at Oldstead and L’Enclume in Cartmel which take second and third place respectively. The Black Swan at Oldstead also places ninth in Europe and 14th in the world, while L’Enclume claims 13th in Europe and 20th in the world. The fourth and final UK entry in the Europe top 25 goes to Paul Ainsworth at No. 6 in Padstow, coming 16th in the rankings.

“With three UK restaurants among the world top ten, this year’s awards prove that the UK holds its own against any other country in the world when it comes to fine dining,” commented TripAdvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman,” Claiming the title of the UK’s favourite restaurant for the second time and being named among the world’s top ten truly is a fantastic achievement for the team at Adam’s.”

Adam’s holds the UK title once again

This year marks the second time that Adam’s, which is run by husband and wife team Adam and Natasha Stokes, celebrates taking the UK top spot – the first time back in 2015.

Adam Stokes, owner of Adam’s said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded number one in the UK and 10th in the world in the Travellers’ Choice Awards for Fine Dining Restaurants. This is our sixth proud year of being included in these customer focused awards and it is a huge achievement. I am immensely proud of our whole team AKA the ‘Adam’s family’. With special credit to our Service Manager Shaun who has been with Adam’s since day one and really embodies all that the ‘Adam’s family’ is about. Thank you also to all our guests, old and new and those regulars we see time and time again”

Beijing boasts the world #1

The coveted title of number one restaurant in the world goes to TRB Hutong in China. Located in Beijing, the restaurant is housed within a 600 year-old temple and serves up contemporary European cuisine, with a focus on French cooking. Diners can expect to see dishes such as lobster and poached scallops on the menu. Glowing reviews from travellers who have experienced it include “Our expectations were exceeded from our arrival through the front door to our departure. It was truly a wonderful experience and one of kind evening.” and “Definitely ranks among the best meals in Beijing! Beautiful atmosphere, excellent service and fine dining experience.”

Everyday Dining category

For the second year – after its launch last year – TripAdvisor continues to award restaurants in its new Everyday Dining category. This category awards restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion, designed to surface the UK’s best-rated restaurants to go with friends or family without breaking the bank.

Taking the UK’s top spot is Edinburgh’s The Dome. Styled with Corinthian columns, marble bars and sparkling chandeliers, this restaurant serves up Scottish favourites and is well known for its photogenic afternoon teas.

In second and third place are Edinburgh’s Makars Gourmet Mash Bar (Mound 1&2) and London’s Steak & Co. Leicester Square Charing Cross.

To view the full list of 2019 Travellers’ Choice award-winning restaurants, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/TravellersChoice-Restaurants.

Travellers’ Choice Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants UK:

