Black And White Hospitality Signs Deal For New Leicester Square Restaurant

Black and White Hospitality has signed a deal that will see it open a Marco Pierre White branded restaurant in Leicester Square.

Regarded as the home of film and entertainment, the new restaurant, which will create up to 80 jobs, will be located next door to the Odeon cinema and heralds the return of the famed chef to the capital’s West End in over 10 years.

Called Mr White’s, work will begin next week on the transformation if the 14,500 sq ft, four-storey property.

With British heritage at its heart, the menu will centre around steaks, grills and chops but also includes an Italian influence with handmade pizzas which adds a distinct continental flavour to the menu.

Nick Taplin, chairman and CEO of Black and White Hospitality said: “Opportunities like this are very rare so we had to act fast and are delighted to have got the deal over the line.

“This is arguably one of the most iconic areas of London and is known worldwide as the place to go for entertainment. Around 2.5 million people visit Leicester Square every week so is one of the capital’s busiest places.

“That level of footfall therefore makes this new venue a very exciting proposition and we can’t wait to open. The property is currently undergoing a fit out and we expect to be trading by October.

“Mr White’s is the perfect fit for Leicester Square. It’s an evolution of taking tradition and quality ingredients and placing it in an easy to access, relatable and charismatic setting that been created purely for the guest who wishes to enjoy easy and affordable dining. It was an easy decision to launch a new International brand here.”