Hawthorn Launches Proper Pubs Managed Brand

Community pub operator Hawthorn, now part of Admiral Taverns, has created a new platform, Proper Pubs to bring together its managed operations

Consisting of around 20% of the Hawthorn estate, Proper Pubs are wet-led community pubs.

Proper Pubs will be run by director of managed operations, Mark Brooke, who joined Hawthorn last year having previously been responsible for growing Beacon in the Ei Group from 165 pubs to 300 pubs, operating in the wet-led, value-driven market.

“This platform will bring our entire division together,” says Brooke. “The brand builds on the strong foundations of the original Hawthorn operator managed model, and applies learnings from Bravo Inns, which we acquired in 2019, and how that business was successfully grown.

“People are at the heart of everything we do, and we want our Proper Pub operators to be community heroes who know their regulars and treat them like a true friend. By creating the Proper Pubs brand, we’re giving them the freedom and confidence to support their customers and their local community in whatever way they see fit, and make their pub a place where the whole community feels welcome.””

Proper Pubs will support Hawthorn’s new corporate charity partner, Chasing the Stigma, a national mental health charity which works to reduce suicide, eradicate stigma and enable everyone in the country to be able to access clear pathways to mental health care. The Proper Pub operators will have the opportunity to become Ambassadors of Hope to provide support, if sought, for the pub goers who may be less likely to speak up about the need for help.