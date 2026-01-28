Share Post Share Email

Commercial kitchens can sometimes suffer from blocked sinks, overflowing dishwashers and similar problems. As drainage engineers often know these are due to poor or lack of maintenance.

On inspection they often discover that the floor mounted pumping system is jammed or blocked by debris from foods, fats and other items.

A simple clean might offer a solution. However, even after the pump is unblocked, drainage engineers sometimes find that the pump has failed. There are many reasons for this. For example, the pump might have exceeded its number of start-stops, there may be fluid ingresses into the motor, the float might not have lifted or dropped causing the pump to run continuously or not start at all. Or something else may have caused the electric motor to trip.

With their many years of experience, the Pump Technology Ltd team will be able to identify the pumping system and the specific submersible pump in the tank enabling them to offer a like-for-like or equivalent product in terms of performance and fit.

If the pumping system is not already fitted with a high-level alarm, they will be able to advise a simple retrofit. The Pump Technology Ltd alarm also has volt free contacts for connection to the building’s management system.

If engineers are continuously servicing a floor mounted pumping system due to these typical failures it may be worth suggesting to the end users more robust and powerful commercial wastewater pumping option, such as the DrainMinor and DrainMajor from Pump Technology Ltd.

These systems are fitted with the well proven Jung Pumpen submersible pumps, which feature large triangular float mounted on a rigid float arm.

The pumps also feature mechanical seals, plus a hot wastewater option, continuously rated for temperatures up to 90°C because of the use of high-quality materials for the pump construction, combined with class F motors.

All of these contribute to a range of products that can perform longer in severe environments, to provide an enhanced operating life and better value.