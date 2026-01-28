Interclean Amsterdam 2026: The Must-Attend Cleaning & Hygiene Show

Share Post Share Email

Interclean Amsterdam, the world’s leading platform for cleaning and hygiene professionals, returns from 14–17 April 2026 to RAI Amsterdam. The upcoming edition promises a host of new initiatives and experiences designed to inspire, connect, and advance the global cleaning and hygiene community.

From concept to content, the event mirrors the needs and aspirations of those working within it. “Interclean Amsterdam has always reflected the energy, innovation, and ambition of our industry. As part of the Advisory Board, I see first-hand how it is shaped by collaboration, from the earliest ideas to the experiences on site. It truly is a show built by the industry, for the industry.” – Martin Stolz, INPACS, member of the Advisory Board

What’s new in 2026?

The upcoming show introduces more live and interactive experiences than ever before. Visitors can explore hands-on zones, including Hospitality, Robotics, Outdoor Cleaning, and Healthcare Experiences, which offer real-world demonstrations and practical insights.

Knowledge exchange will take centre stage across four dedicated platforms: the Data & Tech Stage, Sustainability (ESG) Stage, Main Stage, and Health & Hygiene Stage. Each will feature a dynamic programme of expert talks, product presentations, and demonstrations throughout the event.

Innovation remains at the core of Interclean Amsterdam. The twelve most promising new developments from around the world will be highlighted in the House of Awards as part of the Amsterdam Innovation Award programme.

For a forward-looking view of the industry in 2030, the AI Cleaning Lab brings together students, start-ups, and experts to develop next-generation solutions using AI tools. Visitors can virtually explore these innovations in the Hospitality Experience Center.

Why attend?

Hosting more than 900 exhibitors and 30,000 expected visitors from 120 countries, Interclean Amsterdam stands as the world’s largest global meeting. This is a unique opportunity to take part in structured and informal networking opportunities with manufacturers, distributors, contract cleaners, facility managers, and leading international experts. Alongside the business agenda, visitors can immerse themselves in an electric atmosphere with live music, art performances, DJs, and VIP networking sessions that capture Amsterdam’s dynamic spirit.

