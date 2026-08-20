Tynemouth Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £168k Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Dolphin on King Edward Road in Tynemouth has reopened following a significant combined investment of £168,877 from experienced licensee Charlie Paterson and Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has been completely transformed to include an extended bar area and refreshed lounge, which have been designed to better accommodate those looking to enjoy a quick pint or sit-down meal. In addition to this, there are new fixtures, fittings, furniture, flooring and decor throughout which have elevated the Dolphin’s atmosphere and further expanded its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone and caters to all tastes.

Externally, the Dolphin has been completely revamped to include brand new lighting and signage as well as a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors. In addition, the outdoor seating area has been upgraded for customers to enjoy throughout the warmer months.

Licensee, Charlie Paterson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having spent the past number of years working in various hospitality roles around the world including luxury hotels and super yachts. Charlie is a native of Tynemouth and this week he is celebrating one year at the Dolphin, having taken over as licensee of the pub on the 21st of August 2025. Going forward he is committed to maintaining the family friendly, community atmosphere of the pub that brings people together and supports all aspects of local life.

Charlie, licensee at the Dolphin, commented: “The past year at the Dolphin has been absolutely brilliant, and celebrating this milestone with a newly refurbished pub really is the icing on the cake. This is the pub where I had my first pint with my dad, so it holds a very special place in my heart. I am so happy to be carrying on its legacy with a fresh new look, while still keeping the community at the heart of everything we do.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the whole team at the pub, as well as my family, for all their hard work during the renovation. I would also like to thank the team at Admiral Taverns, who have been incredibly supportive throughout the process.

“Finally, I would like to thank the local community, who have been incredibly encouraging over the past year and since we reopened. I look forward to serving them for many years to come!”

Going forward, Charlie will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including weekly quiz nights and screening live sports. In addition, as part of his mission to giving back to the local community, they will also be supporting regular fundraising initiatives for a range of charities including the RNLI.

Samantha Banks Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Charlie has done a fantastic job at the Dolphin since taking over this time last year and it has been brilliant to see him mark this milestone by reopening the newly refurbished pub. This is a wonderful community spot that is now even better positioned to serve the area, whether that is for a quick pint in the new bar area or a delicious meal in the lounge. On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I would like to wish Charlie and his team the very best for the future.”