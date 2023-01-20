Breweries and Pubs are on the Road to Net Zero

Share Tweet Share Email

Breweries and pubs across the UK have started the New Year with green ambition and are sharing the ways in which they are innovating to make their businesses more sustainable in the run up to World Earth Day

In the coming weeks, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) will be sharing how pubs and brewers are making their businesses more sustainable in a selection of stories and examples on a dedicated website, designed to inspire and support others to make green changes to their own businesses.

Brewing Green, the dedicated website run by the BBPA, acts as a dedicated knowledge hub for brewers and pubs looking to reduce their environmental impact and the 2023 iteration will launch in April ahead of World Earth Day.

From real life examples of initiatives to a carbon calculator developed in partnership with Zero Carbon Forum which helps businesses see their impact and how they can make changes, Brewing Green demonstrates the steps being taken by the sector and provides resources for them to keep moving forward on their journey. From regional companies to international brewers, the examples show that even small changes can make a big difference.

For Glaswegian Brewer Tennents, their ‘Pint & a Plan’ events, held in pubs across Scotland, served as a way for people to find out more about how they’re making their business more sustainable and what steps individuals can take to have their own positive impact…all over a pint, of course!

Meanwhile, Suffolk based brewer Adnams has managed to reduce water usage across their brewing process through assessing how water flowed across the lifecycle of their products so they could plan in mitigation from the start. They expect to save two million litres of water throughout 2023.

Dr Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams said:

“We have for decades looked to minimise our impact on the environment whenever we can, we’re committed to finding new ways of making a bigger difference.

“We have received the Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development three times and we will keep working hard at doing what we do without its costing the earth.”

Over the coming months, the BBPA will be sharing member examples on the Brewing Green site, demonstrating the different ways they are working towards net zero. The release of the stories will culminate in a parliamentary showcase to highlight the economic and social potential of the brewing and pub industry and why the Government must invest in its future.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“Ours is an industry that is deeply rooted in the history and heritage of this country, but it is also one we want to not just be fit for but thrive in the future.

“Brewers and pubs across the country are making great progress on their sustainability goals and are keen to share their ideas so others can do the same. We want to support them to continue in this brilliant and necessary work and help the industry to make the changes needed to reach Net Zero.

“Pubs and breweries are deeply rooted in communities across the country and want to have a positive impact on both the people they serve and the environment as a whole, so we’re really proud of our members work in this space and will continue to promote and support their efforts in whatever way we can.”

For more information and to read about how pubs and breweries are becoming more sustainable, visit brewinggreen.org