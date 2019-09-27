Brighouse Pub Wins Gold Award At Yorkshire In Bloom

Community pub the Dusty Miller in Brighouse, Halifax, has received local recognition for its contribution to the local environment in the annual Yorkshire in Bloom awards as it was listed as a top small business in the gold category. The pub is owned by the UK’s leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, and run by experienced licensee, Rob Wilde.

Yorkshire in Bloom is a charity and regional body representing the Britain in Bloom campaign, who run annual competitions to encourage communities to strive to make a positive impact on their local environment through a range of activities, such as local activities and events, education and youth environmental projects.

The award ceremony was held on 10th September at York racecourse after two judging rounds. The Dusty Miller was praised for their exceptional recycling levels, contribution to the environment and the community. NEET, a local charity who aim to support adults with learning disabilities, also helped to build a stunning flower display that was instrumental to their success. They were also praised for their innovative idea to turn recycled bottles into bird feeders.

Rob has worked in the industry for over 35 years, following in his grandads’ footsteps as a veteran to the pub sector.

Commenting on the award, licensee Rob Wilde said:

“We are thrilled to have been recognised for all the hard work from our team, NEET and the local community. The pub is helping to give back to the community through our various environmental projects and I could not have achieved this without the support of our network”.

Commentating on the award, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns Steve McKechnie said:

“I am so pleased for Rob and his team for achieving the prestigious Gold award. He has worked incredibly hard all year round to drive these initiatives and evidently, this is having a positive impact on not only the local community, but the environment as well. A huge congratulations to the team for this thoroughly-deserved award.”