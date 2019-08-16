Brighton Pubs Scoop Awards

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: News in Latest News August 16, 2019

Two Brakspear pubs in Brighton took honours in this year’s Brighton Restaurant.

The Pub of the Year accolade went to the Robin Hood. The Awards organisers said: “Chris and Anna have been familiar faces behind the pumps for more than 10 years. While society suffers from increasing loneliness, the public has chosen a pub that is community spirited to the core.”

The Pub Grub award was won by the Lost Boys at the Joker. Organisers praised their “feel-good overloaded baskets of wings and behemoth burgers served with thick lashings of finger-licking sauces.”

