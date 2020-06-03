Bristol Hotels Focus On Thanking NHS Staff

Two Bristol hotels are offering complimentary rooms to NHS staff in the city as a way of thanking them for their heroic efforts during the Coronavirus crisis.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre and Hampton by Hilton Bristol City Centre are, between them, offering 25 complimentary rooms to those most essential workers.

DoubleTree has been open since the middle of May providing accommodation for essential workers, and Hampton is due to re-open on Monday (June 8).

Between them, the two sites – both part of the Focus Hotels group – are now offering complimentary accommodation for NHS workers.

Both hotels are within easy reach of the BRI in the city centre.

It is hoped – subject to rulings by the Government – that the hotels may be able to start welcoming back other guests sometime next month.

In the meantime, they would be delighted to welcome NHS staff and have been working hard to ensure that their sites are as safe as possible.

Peter Cashman, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Hotels, said, “We have implemented the strictest guidelines in order to ensure the safety of our staff and our guests.

“Hotel teams have received training on enhanced cleaning regimes and, of course, social distancing measures are in place.

“We validate key worker status prior to, and on, arrival.

“We provide hand sanitiser stations throughout our hotels and have contactless check-in and check-out facilities.

“Anyone who takes up our offer of accommodation will also be able to have a free ‘Grab and Go’ breakfast.

“Lunch and dinner services are also available for guests to purchase, with all food delivered directly to bedrooms.”

“Understandably, reducing the risk of spreading the virus, and doing everything possible to ensure the safety of staff and guests is a top priority.

“That’s why we’ve been working closely with the Hilton CleanStay initiative, which is a new program which aims to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, and with Clifton Environmental Services.

“While we hope to be able to welcome many guests – old and new – in the near future, we are pleased to be able to offer these complimentary rooms now to NHS staff in Bristol.

“They have been at the very heart of the fight against this pandemic, and this is the least we can do for them.”