British Institute Of Innkeeping Launches Heart Of The Community Award

In recognition of the huge impact that licensees and their teams have had on our nation since the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis, the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) launched a brand new award last week.

As the leading membership body for licensees and professionals working in the hospitality sector today, the BII has seen first-hand the incredible level of passion, commitment and grit that people at the heart of great pubs have shown this year.

As we enter another uncertain period for our industry, we want to shout loudly about how important our pubs are to their locals, customers and friends. Pubs are not simply a place to get a pint. They are vital pillars of their communities and provide social value that cannot be quantified simply with numbers on a balance sheet. Tackling such issues as loneliness, particularly for the older generation, this award will highlight all of the reasons we need to support our fantastic pubs and their people.

The BII Heart of the Community Award

The BII Heart of the Community Award is uniquely not about competing with another company or individual to see who is the best. It is about the BII recognising ALL of those who have gone above and beyond for their communities; coming together and looking out for each other, no matter what they needed themselves.

Powered by Sky, pubs can be nominated by anyone for the award – including themselves! We want to hear their stories, preferably with pictures, video or social media posts relating to what they did in lockdown to look after and engage with their communities. Deserving winners of the award will be those who have really gone out of their way to offer support, whether it was through providing essential groceries, looking out for their regulars, turning their pubs into shops or any of the other fabulous things they did.

The BII will compile their stories to present to the wider industry, provide them with digital assets to share on their websites & social media and will also send out a winner’s window sticker for them to proudly display to their customers. We will also be visiting some of the winners personally to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

Nominate your favourite pub now (P.S. it can of course be your own pub too!)

All awards are now open for entries – visit the BII’s website: https://www.bii.org/events-awards/bii-heart-of-the-community-award/ for information on how to enter your pub or nominate a pub for the BII Heart of the Community Award.