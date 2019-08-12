Britvic Invests In Independent Customers With Brand New Features For Sensational Drinks Programme

Sensational Drinks, the free business support trade programme from Britvic, is re-launching this month with a new look digital platform designed to help independent operators save time, reduce costs and build sales with exciting brand new features.

The Sensational Drinks programme was originally set up to support licensees with information ahead of the introduction of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy. Since then, the platform has evolved to offer further advice, point of sale material and recipe inspiration to equip operators with a wealth of information. The new-look website will help deliver a wider range of practical tools, advice and digestible content for busy operators.

Designed by customers and championed by Britvic, the unique platform offers independent operators a range of great support in one place, with new features rolling out across the summer including:

Promotional support and free case offers throughout the year

Free sample taster packs across Britvic’s most iconic brands with a ‘try before you buy’ principle

Marketing advice articles for pubs and bars across a range of different topics including how to use social media effectively, and getting your venue summer ready

Menuology advice to ensure operators are getting the most out of their food and drink menus

Best practice guidance for building the perfect food and drink range, plus, food and drink pairing tools and the latest trends

New inspirational drinks recipes and recipe videos from leading mixologists

Food & Drink menu maker tool which will go live later in 2019

Florence Brain, Channel Operations Director, Out Of Home, at Britvic, comments: “Having spent significant time with independent customers, we know that it’s not always easy to get access to the right support, tools and insight that will help them to stay ahead of the competition. With the Sensational Drinks platform we aim to make it a lot easier for them to get in contact with Britvic and directly gain access to the support they need, across all product categories, instantly and in one place. We are looking to continually evolve the site for independent customers by bringing new exclusive support, promotion, advice and services to help grow and develop their business.”

The Sensational Drinks website will continue to offer licensees the chance to order a wide range of support materials to help them to sell Britvic brands. Additionally, from next month, operators will also be able to get their hands on one of four specially selected sample taster packs at www.sensationaldrinks.com, enabling them to try a range of Britvic products carefully chosen to match their particular style of outlet.