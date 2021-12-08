Brothers Drinks Co Acquire Iconic Sparkling Perry Brand Babycham

Brothers Drinks Co. Ltd has acquired the iconic sparkling perry brand, Babycham, following an agreement with the brand’s current owners, Accolade Wines. The family-owned company plans to reinvigorate the brand and to relaunch it in 2022, extending it to a new generation of consumers and sparkling drink fans.

Babycham was originally launched across the UK in 1953 and invented by Francis Showering, an integral member of the Showering family who helped start Brothers Drinks Co Ltd in Shepton Mallet in 1992. The iconic brand quickly became a revolution in the drinks industry and a classic signature drink for many in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Accolade Wines acquired the Babycham brand when the Showerings company was bought out in the 1990’s. It is widely considered one of the most successful drink launches of the 20th Century.

The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy and future growth plans following exceptionally strong growth performance in 2021. The company was ranked 12th in the Alantra Food & Beverage fast 50 in 2021, a report outlining the UK’s fastest growing privately owned food and drink companies, which recognised Brothers Drinks revenue growth of 29%[1] over the past two years.

Commenting on the announcement, Matthew Showering, said:

“We are proud to welcome the Babycham brand back into our drinks portfolio and are already receiving extremely positive feedback on the decision by many who consider it a ‘sleeping giant’ within the drinks industry. It’s a sentimental brand, not only for our family, but for families across the nation who associate Babycham with fond memories and celebratory milestones. We want to share the brand’s fun, sparkly and aspirational persona with new and familiar customers.

Babycham is a quality brand that is extremely well-known in the UK and this acquisition is an incredible opportunity to harness our roots and heritage. We’re confident in the brand’s future and it feels like the perfect time to modernise this classic with an exciting new relaunch.”

Babycham will join the Brothers Drinks Co. Ltd portfolio, which, as well as its own brands, also produces cider, beer, spirits and soft drinks for third party brand owners. To celebrate the acquisition, the company gave the Babycham statue, located in Shepton Mallet for the last 60 years, a complete refurbishment. Locals and visitors will be able to visit the statue at the forthcoming Christmas pop-up on 9th-10th December located at the Showering family’s ancestral home, Kilver Court, which was also recently acquired by the company.

