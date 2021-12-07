“For Curious People There Is No Better Industry Than Hospitality”

“This is a good example of what we now advocate with Forbes.You created,with your team,something that was amazing,” said Filip.“It became a restaurant that was known for its food and the fine wines and spirits you sold, but most of all, for the human connection. People knew you and our chef would take personal care of them.And that hasn’t changed. At the end of the day, we are still in the people business. It’s all about people.We are here to make the life of our customers just that little bit better every time they visit us.”

He added: “The reason why you and I joined hospitality, Duncan, is because we put people first.”

The two industry leaders address one of the biggest issues affecting the sector: the global staffing crisis.They discuss salaries; sign up bonuses; the commitments many hospitality businesses made to support their talents during Covid and the extensive work Forbes Travel Guide undertook to maintain training for talents across the globe during the pandemic.

Offering advice to those at the start of their careers, Filip said: “If you put people first and you’re determined, I would say there is no industry more rewarding, fulfilling and enjoyable than our hospitality industry.” He added: “Be as open minded as you possibly can, because you’re going to learn from everybody. I can tell you that most of the people I’ve worked with, I’ve learned from, and that, I think, is typical to our industry, because everybody has a different skill set and everybody has very valuable lessons to learn and share.”