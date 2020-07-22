Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I And BT Sport To Help Pubs Save Thousands On Sports Subscriptions

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of AB InBev, has partnered with BT Sport to support the On-Trade during re-opening. Pub and club operators who are new to BT Sport can get 50% off the price of their BT Sport subscription, as well as a one month payment holiday taken at a time of their choice, by adding one of Budweiser Brewing Group’s draught lines to their bar. This exclusive deal, only available to Budweiser Brewing Group customers, could save pubs and clubs thousands of pounds per year.

The offer aims to help customers re-establish their businesses by driving footfall and revenue after the Covid-19 closures. According to research undertaken by Budweiser Brewing Group, almost a third of pub goers (29%) said that watching live sport was one of the main things they missed most about going to the pub during lockdown. As lockdown eases and football hits our screens once again, 65% of consumers state they are now happy to go to the pub to watch sport. Sports fans also represent an opportunity for venues to drive revenue, spending 90 minutes longer in the pub than the average customer and boosting rate of sales by 10%.

The discounted BT Sport offer comes with a comprehensive range of both physical and digital support tools to help pubs and clubs get the most out of their subscriptions as well as guidelines and tips on how to show sport safely in a post COVID world. It is available to new BT Sport customers who add any Budweiser Brewing Group brand on draught to their bar – including hero brands Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck’s.

And the new partnership doesn’t only reward new BT Sport customers, existing BT Sport customers can also benefit from money off their subscription by taking incremental BBG brands

The offer forms part of a wider support package from Budweiser Brewing Group, which launched its Save Pub Life campaign in March to provide £1 million of urgent financial support to the nation’s pubs. The brewer is providing a robust package of re-opening support for the On-Trade, including guidance and assets to ensure operational safety, a mobile order and pay-at-table solution via Slerp, an exclusive renewable energy tariff with Opus Energy and tools to provide pubs to make the most of their outdoor spaces.

Pubs and bars can sign up to the exclusive BT Sport deal, and access further support, at www.savepublife.com.

Ryan Fritsch, On-Trade Sales Director at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I says: “Pubs play a vital role in the nation’s communities and culture, and watching live sport is a huge part of this. As well as supporting the On-Trade with safe re-opening, we are committed to helping our customers create memorable experiences for pubgoers who have been missing their local over the past couple of months. Our new deal with BT Sport aims to do just that, while helping to ease additional financial pressures for pub and bar owners at a very challenging time.”

Bruce Cuthbert, Commercial Sport Director at BT Sport said, “At no other time has it been more crucial to support the industry as it re-builds. This partnership between BT Sport and Budweiser Brewing Group will provide welcome discounts for both new and existing customers, at a time when businesses need to carefully balance cost control with sound investments to encourage customers back into their venue.”