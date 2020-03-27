Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I Launches Programme To Support On-Trade During Covid-19 Closures

Today, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, a proud part of AB InBev, launches Save Pub Life, a new programme to help communities support their local pub during the Covid-19 closures,

Last Friday, the almost 40,000[1] pubs and bars operating in the UK closed their doors as part of the measures announced to contain the spread of Covid-19. The industry is facing uncertainty during this period, and some establishments risk permanent closure.

In response, Budweiser Brewing Group has launched Save Pub Life to help shore up the future of the sector and to provide an easy way for pubgoers to support their locals. The programme is open to pubs, bars and restaurants throughout England, Wales and Scotland, who can sign up to the scheme by visiting SavePubLife.com. The programme encourages pubgoers to buy a gift card, which they can spend at their local pub once it reopens. Budweiser Brewing Group will match the value of the gift card up to a combined total of £1 million, and the full matched amount will go directly to businesses within two weeks, when they need it most.

To help businesses communicate with their supporters, Budweiser Brewing Group will be providing marketing materials and social media templates. And for those venues that are not yet signed up, the website will have an option allowing people to email their favourite pub to suggest they join.

Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group says: “Pubs are a beloved part of our national culture and sit at the heart of our local communities. Yet, along with many businesses, the pub industry is facing an incredibly difficult period. Although it’s absolutely the right thing to do at this time, closing doors to consumers for weeks or months will see many pubs struggle to survive, risking lasting damage to the industry and those who work within it.

“We know that Brits are passionate about pubs, so we have launched our Save Pub Life programme to help them support their local during this time. As a champion of Britain’s iconic beer culture, Budweiser Brewing Group is proud to match the funds for the pub, providing an even greater level of support for the trade. We hope that pubs and pubgoers throughout the country get involved to help secure the future of the industry.”

Lee Kelly, Director at Upton Tavern in Widnes, Liverpool says: “The coming months will be challenging for us, and for pub and bar owners all over the country. We welcome the Save Pub Life initiative, which gives our regulars the chance to lend a helping hand during this uncertain time, and Budweiser Brewing Group’s pledge to match contributions.”

“We are all unsure what the future holds, but immediate support like this is a breath of fresh air, and will be a huge help to operators like myself once we can re-open our businesses.”

Pubs can sign up to the scheme by visiting SavePubLife.com

[1] Office for National Statistics – Inter-Departmental Business Register 2019