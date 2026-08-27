Builders Arms Marks New Beginnings After £300k Refresh

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The Builders Arms in Potters Bar has reopened following a £300,000 investment by leading pub company Punch Pubs & Co.

The investment was designed to enhance every aspect of the guest experience and cement the pub’s position as the town’s leading destination for food, drink and entertainment.

Located in a residential area of the Hertfordshire commuter town, the well-established community pub has undergone a thoughtful refresh throughout, including a refresh to its courtyard garden.

The transformation supports the pub’s ambition to become the first choice for local guests seeking great food, quality drinks and a vibrant calendar of events.

Leading the way is new Management Partner, Kate Williams and her husband James, who have had a lifelong dream to move from the USA to England and take on a pub of their own. Having made that dream a reality, the duo are thrilled to be at the helm of The Builders Arms and to be embedding the pub back into the heart of the community.

“The community has welcomed us with open arms,” Kate said, “and we are over the moon to be here. We are lucky to have retained many of the former team members, and so our guests will still be welcomed by familiar, friendly faces.

“During my time abroad, I longed for the community feeling that cannot be matched like that of your local pub. We aim to create a space where all feel welcome and love to gather.”

Already known for its friendly atmosphere, Kate and James hope to dial up the community interaction, expanding the pub’s entertainment programme and building on its reputation as a strong local pub for quizzes and events. Guests will be delighted by the jam-packed agenda that will see family-friendly fun span across the year.