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An ongoing Salmonella outbreak potentially linked to imported eggs should serve as a wake-up call for food businesses to choose British eggs, according to the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) and the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is investigating the outbreak, which has reportedly led to one death and hundreds of cases of Salmonella food poisoning. Investigations by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) so far have identified potential links to eggs imported from outside the UK used by some restaurants, cafés and other food service businesses.

To support the investigation, Environmental Health professionals working in local authorities have been asked by UKHSA to collect samples during inspections to help identify the prevalence of the eggs within the supply chain.

In response, CIEH and BEIC are urging food businesses to review their egg sourcing practices and choose British Lion eggs which are recommended by the FSA as safe for all to eat runny or raw. Produced in accordance with the stringent requirements of the British Lion Code of Practice, British Lion eggs offer assurance on hygiene, traceability and Salmonella controls, helping businesses safeguard both their customers and their reputations.

Natalie Stanton, Chartered CIEH member and small food business advisor, said: “This outbreak highlights the risks that can arise when eggs are imported from systems that may not meet the same rigorous standards required of UK producers. Unfortunately, the current salmonella outbreak appears to demonstrate the potential public health consequences of those differences.

“Consumers in the UK benefit from some of the highest egg safety standards in the world through the British Lion scheme. Eggs carrying the British Lion mark have been produced in accordance with the strict requirements of the British Lion Code of Practice, providing assurance on hygiene, traceability and robust salmonella controls throughout the supply chain.

“We would always encourage consumers to look for the British Lion stamp when purchasing eggs, and they can also ask hospitality businesses if British Lion stamp eggs are being used, as it remains the clearest sign that they have been produced to the highest recognised safety standards.

“What this incident also underlines is the pressure many food businesses are facing as they contend with rising costs. In some cases, imported eggs may be viewed as a more affordable option, but cost should never come at the expense of food safety or consumer confidence.

“Food businesses must be confident in the provenance and safety of the eggs they buy and take steps to ensure they meet the standards expected in the UK, helping to protect both their customers and their reputations.

“This incident should serve as a reminder of the safety of eggs produced under the British Lion Scheme. Responsible food businesses should ensure they are sourcing eggs with the British Lion mark to confidently serve runny eggs and lightly cooked egg products safely to all their customers, even those in vulnerable groups.”

Mark Williams, BEIC Chairman, said: “In the British Lion mark, the UK has the most comprehensive egg safety scheme in the world. Food businesses can have confidence that the eggs they serve are suitable to be served runny to vulnerable groups.

“They should specify the British Lion and check the eggs for the Lion symbol, which makes each British Lion egg easily identifiable.”