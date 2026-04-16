Burntwood Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £225,000 Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Foresters on Ogley Hay Road in Burntwood officially reopened Thursday 16th April following a transformational combined investment of £225,000 from new licensee, Krunal Patel and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment has breathed a new lease of life into the Foresters to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for locals.

Passionate licensee Krunal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having spent over a decade in the hospitality trade, running another successful restaurant in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter for many years. Going forward he is committed to creating a hub that brings people in the community together to connect over a pint, a game of pool or a delicious meal.

Krunal Patel, licensee at the Foresters, commented: “It has been fantastic to see the pub transform and watch our vision come to life. I am excited for people to try our new food options; we have everything from Indian classics to popular Indian street food. Thanks must go to the hardworking team at the pub and everyone at Admiral Taverns who have gone above and beyond to make this renovation a success. I look forward to welcoming old and new customers in Burntwood and hope this will be a place people can come for great food and great company for many years to come!”

Jenni O’Grady Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m delighted to see the refurbishment of the Foresters completed and the introduction of the delicious new food menu. I look forward to seeing Krunal and his team thrive in the future. On behalf of myself and the Admiral Taverns team, we wish Krunal all the best with his new venture for many years to come”